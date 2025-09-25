Texas Comptroller highlights economic impact of Port of Corpus Christi

The Port of Corpus Christi isn’t just moving goods, it’s fueling the Texas economy, according to Texas Comptroller, Kelly Hancock.

During a press conference at the Port of Corpus Christi, on Wednesday, Hancock said Texas now ranks as the eighth largest economy in the world. Currently, the state is surpassing countries like Canada and Russia. The state’s 32 ports collectively generate more than $2.6 trillion in international trade value, contributing $469.2 billion to Texas’ economy.

“The impact of our economy is greatly impacted by the Ports, which is why we’re here. We have 32 ports in the state of Texas,” Hancock said.

As a hub for mineral fuels, organic chemicals, and other key exports, the Port of Corpus Christi supported more than 864,000 jobs in 2024, with the vast majority employed in industries and businesses surrounding the ports.

“The vast majority of those are not working for the ports. They’re working for the industries and businesses surrounded by the ports that come to the ports because of the economic viability and the ability to move trade all around the world,” Hancock said.

In 2024, the port advanced more than $1.5 billion in capital improvements, deepening channels and preparing for larger vessels, Hancock added.

“It’s elected officials, local officials, state officials, and federal officials, working hand in hand to look at ways to grow our economy not just for their generation, but for generations to come,” Hancock said.

Hancock tells KRIS 6 News the Port of Corpus Christi’s continued growth will keep creating jobs and economic opportunities across Texas and nationwide.

