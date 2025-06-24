Texas A&M hosts first nursing camp for high schoolers interested in healthcare careers

Texas A&M University held its first-ever Islander Summer Nursing Camp for junior and senior high school students, providing hands-on healthcare experience.

The week-long camp offers students the opportunity to explore healthcare through interactive activities and simulates real-world situations they would encounter in a nursing career.

Nursing professor Katherine Zeller hopes the experience will encourage students to major in nursing at Texas A&M.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!