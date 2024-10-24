Tastebuds were tingling at the 35th Taste of the Island

The 35th Taste of the Island event was held at Mansion Royal on Wednesday, Oct 23.

It's hosted by the Padre Island Business Association and highlights local restaurants on the island and raises money for college students.

There was restaurants tabling, a silent auction, cash bars, raffles and live entertainment by the Coastal Benders.

Attendees were given tickets to vote for their favorite food tastings at the event for PIBA’s Signature People’s Choice Awards.

Attendees of the 35th Taste of the Island at Mansion Royal on Wednesday, Oct 23 were in for all of the sights, the sounds, the smells, and the tastes.

Taste of the Island is an annual fundraiser hosted by the Padre Island Business Association (PIBA) to showcase local restaurants on the island, while also raising money for the PIBA scholarship fund. The scholarships are awarded to Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi and Del Mar College students. This marks the first year that Taste of the Island was held "over the bridge," or OTB in the Bay Area.

“The proceeds from this event, we’re part of the Padre Island Business Association, the proceeds help to benefit our scholarship programs at both TAMU-CC and Del Mar college," Padre Island Business Association President Stephanie Hesch said.

About 500 attendees enjoyed everything that Taste of the Island had to offer. Several restaurants had tables set up and some restaurant owners are even very loyal Taste of the Island participants.

“We are the only restaurant that’s done it for 37 years. We’ve been in it since the beginning," Tony Tagliaferro, the owner of Island Italian said. "We love everybody. We love all of our customers. We love the community. We love everybody. We're family. We're Italian!"

The night was full of live music, raffles, and of course–-food. Attendees were able to cast their ballots and vote for their favorite dishes of the night.

“We have all different types of flavors and amazing foods, and it's a great time for fellowship and to meet your friends and so forth, share ideas. It just brings everybody here together," Rod Lewis, the owner of Hardknocks Sports Grill said.

Members of the Padre Island Business Association say they are already looking forward to the 36th Taste of the Island next year.

"We love to support our island businesses and our island restaurants and provide the opportunity for anybody to come and learn more and taste our island food," Hesch said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.