TAMUCC students take part in campus clean-up despite rainy weather

Rain didn’t stop Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi students from giving back to their campus this weekend.

On Sunday, dozens of students gathered for the Islander Clean-Up initiative, a service event organized by the university’s Student Volunteer Connection organization. Volunteers were divided into groups and assigned different areas of campus to collect trash.

The clean-up not only improved the look of campus, but also helped students practice skills in teamwork, leadership and community service that they can carry with them after graduation.

“I think because we're taking the time to go to this campus, we should have the pride to clean up the campus and make it look pretty for everyone to want to attend,” said student, Aaron Schnacker.

“If you see any trash anywhere, it just takes one hand to pick it up and put it in the trash can," fellow student, Alexis Richardson, echoed that sentiment.

The Student Volunteer Connection hosts clean-ups every fall and spring semester. In addition, the group partners with local organizations like the Coastal Bend Food Bank, The Purple Door and Grow Local South Texas, providing volunteer opportunities every Friday and Sunday.

The group is widely recognized across campus for being active in both university and community service projects.

