TAMUCC needs your feedback on what you want to see at their Performance Arts Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi (TAMUCC) is celebrating their Performing Arts Center’s (PAC) 20th anniversary. But they want the community’s help in getting involved with the celebration and redirection of the PAC.

The PAC has served not only students, but the community through several popular shows, musical performances, professional appearances and events throughout the years. But as TAMUCC begins construction on their new Arts and Media Building, that leaves more room for scheduling at the standing PAC.

“That building [Arts and Media Building] will primarily be our academic space for our music and theater programs. We have the opportunity to make something special with it [the PAC],” Vice President of Institutional Advancement Jaime Barrera said.

But before the university decides what changes they will bring for the PAC, they’re asking for your help.

“So right now what we’re doing is a survey for the community as well as the campus community. We really just want to hear from people, what would they like to come to the PAC to see, what would get them out and what they think would contribute to the community,” Barrera said.

That survey is open now til Friday, March 23.

Students and community members will be able to give input on possible events they would like to see more of.

“I’m thinking of things like comedians, or small acoustical acts or maybe family friendly shows,” Barrera said.

Barrera said the PAC is sometimes even the first exposure that kids or community members have with not only the arts, but the university.

“We are first and foremost a university and we want to encourage as many students to pursue a higher education degree as possible. If they can get excited about a college campus when they visit a performing arts center we absolutely want to do it,” Barrera said.

Even opportunities for local businesses to gain some attention grows with the new direction of the PAC.

“We can feature things like food truck and vendors and showcase the community and what we have to offer," Barrera said.

And it’s not just your ideas they want to hear. You’ll also be able to share what price you’ll be willing to pay to come out to a show.

“Definitely our first priority is keeping the PAC accessible for our community as well as our faculty, staff and students,” Barrera said.

The new Arts and Media building should be ready by Summer 2026. Click here to check out the community feedback survey and click here to check out the student feedback survey.

