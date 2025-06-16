Swantner Park may get new lighting for improved safety

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — City council will discuss a $75,000 project to add 26 new LED concrete poles to Swantner Park in the Bay Area. The addition would provide nighttime visibility and safety around the seawall for neighbors.

The funding would be available from the Parks Capital Fund, which helps upgrade parks around the city.

