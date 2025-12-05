Strap on your skates, Coastal Christmas Ice Skating is back

CORPUS CHRISTI — Ice skating has returned to the Hilliard Center as part of the Coastal Christmas celebration, offering families a cool escape from South Texas heat during the holiday season.

The ice skating sessions are available on six specific days throughout December. If you missed the initial session, additional opportunities are available Saturday and Sunday, as well as December 21, 22 and 23.

The event welcomes skaters of all skill levels, from beginners taking their first steps on ice to experienced skaters looking to show off their moves.

"It's awesome to get on the ice here, especially in South Texas where it's always warm and now it's nice and cool and just a great time to spend time with family and holidays and, uh, really anytime I can steal with my daughter is a great day," Aaron Rybar said.

Hourly skating sessions are available throughout all six days of Coastal Christmas ice skating. Admission costs $15.29 with skate rental included, or $11.03 if you bring your own skates.

