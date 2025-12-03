Stolen dog reunited with owner after days-long search in Corpus Christi

A San Marcos man has been reunited with his stolen dog after a stressful three-day search in Corpus Christi, a reunion he said he didn’t expect would ever happen.

Albert Soto and his girlfriend were staying at the Motel 6 off SPID and Nile Road during a weekend trip to the Coastal Bend. Soto said they left their three dogs inside their room while they went downtown. But when they returned later that evening, their door was open, the lights were on, and only three of their four dogs were there.

The couple immediately noticed that their small dog, Chiquita, was missing.

Soto said a maintenance worker at the motel told him someone had used a key to enter his room about two hours after he left. However, Soto said he never received a clear explanation about who accessed the room or why.

“It was terrifying,” Sotos, said. “We knew instantly that she didn’t just run away. Someone had taken her.”

With no leads, Soto turned to social media, posting photos of Chiquita and asking for help. After hours of sharing, a message came in —someone claimed they purchased the dog online for about $20.

Soto says he didn’t ask questions. He only cared about getting her back.

On Tuesday, Soto drove back to Corpus Christi to meet the buyer and were finally reunited with Chiquita.

“It was the happiest moment,” Soto said. “I really didn’t think I’d see her again.”

Soto plans to file a police report and said he wants answers from Motel 6 about how someone was able to access his room.

KRIS 6 News reached out to Motel 6 for comment, but did not receive a response.

For now, Soto said he’s grateful to the good samaritan who came forward and relieved to have Chiquita back home safe.

