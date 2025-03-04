CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — South Staples is a very busy street with grocery stores, convenience stories and more in the same area. Those on foot use the mid-street crosswalk but many of them said it's not enough.

Like Daisy Saenz who does her shopping on South Staples Street. On Mondays, she goes to Walmart.

"I try to come early but when I can't, I'm in the middle of all that traffic,” Saenz said.

South Staples pedestrians request another mid-street crosswalk to ensure safety

Non-stop cars coming from both directions. To cross safely there's a mid-street crosswalk for pedestrians.

"There's a lot of people coming from this direction, and they cross right here. There are not enough crosswalks,” Saenz said.

Meanwhile, Scott Chapman and his mom use the mid-street crosswalk every day.

"It's quite startling for the disabled who take more time to work their devices across those streets,” Chapman said.

Scott was in the area before the city installed the crosswalk and he remains vigilant.

"These cars have really appreciated me down here because I make sure everyone is going across the crosswalk as safe as they can,” Chapman said.

But with more traffic and neighbors walking along the roads. They are all wondering what can be done to ensure everyone's safety.

"I'm not sure how they decide or if the traffic department decides what would be better. If they can come out here themselves and check it out, they would realize we need another crosswalk,” Saenz said.

KRIS 6 News reached out to the City of Corpus Christi to find out what to do if you want a mid-street crosswalk in your part of town but have yet to hear back.

However, TXDOT said they work with the City of Corpus Christi to address issues to come up with either short-term or long-term solutions to ensure public safety.

TXDOT is open to safety suggestions. They can be reached online and over the phone at (361) 808-2500.