Shooting on Dabney lands two in hospital Friday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Police were sent to the 800 block of Dabney Street Friday night on a shooting with injuries call at 7 p.m.

Early information about the shooting was that a man got to the location on Dabney, pulled a gun and shot another man. The injured man then pulled a gun and shot the original shooter, causing him to flee. Medics transported the male to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At 7:13 p.m., CCPD was sent to a shooting with injuries at the 4800 block of Ayers where they talked to the other man who fled, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported the male to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both men are believed to be 18-20 years of age and know each other.

CCPD says this is still an active investigation.

