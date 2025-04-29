As crews continue setting up rides for the Buc Days Carnival, safety remains a primary concern for attendees planning to visit the annual event.

For decades, thousands have attended the carnival in Corpus Christi, and this year is expected to draw similar crowds when it opens on May 1.

Safety concerns top of mind as Buc Days Carnival prepares to open

Maria Aguas said she attended the carnival during her high school days in the 1980s.

"We used to come here all the time for Buc Days because it was such a great event," Aguas said.

This year, she plans to try to take her grandson.

"We thought we'd like to introduce him to it. He's a little older, easier to handle and the games and rides will be a lot of fun for him," Aguas said.

Safety is at the forefront of Aguas' concerns as she prepares to bring her grandson to the carnival.

“I encourage parents to talk to the kids before and let them know hey it's not just you there. There's a lot of other people and even smaller kids so you need to take other peoples safety into consideration," Aguas said.

Brenda Cantu, an Alice resident, shares similar safety concerns, particularly regarding weapons.

"What is in your bag that you don't want people to see," Cantu said.

According to the commission's website, several items are banned from the carnival, including pepper-spray, fireworks, selfie sticks and knives. The commission also enforces a clear bag policy for any bags larger than a clutch.

"There is no need for knives, no need for guns, there is no need for any type of sharp objects or anything that can be harmful to other people," Cantu said.

"Anybody who's going in should be inspected for a weapon especially under a shirt or jacket," Cantu said.

The Buc Days Carnival opens on Thursday, May 1 and runs through May 11.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!