Record turnout expected for Beach to Bay Relay Marathon

The 49th Beach to Bay Relay Marathon is expected to make history this Saturday in Corpus Christi, with the event selling out for the first time in years.

The Corpus Christi City Council received an update on the race, which will draw 10,000 runners to the city for the 26.2-mile marathon on Saturday, May 16.

The race begins on the island at the intersection of Ellif Road and Access Road 5, with a start time of 7 a.m. It concludes at Water's Edge Park, where vendors, food and entertainment will also be available.

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