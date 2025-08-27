Reaching new heights: TAMUCC hosts top out ceremony for Arts & Media building

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi (TAMUCC) held a topping out ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

A topping out ceremony is a long-standing tradition that marks a big milestone in a construction project, symbolizing progress toward completion and the start of the next phase.

"We are so excited. This is a very symbolic part of the construction process," President and CEO of TAMUCC Dr. Kelly Miller said.

Students and faculty got the opportunity to sign a steel beam before it was raised into place on the new Arts & Media building.

The new, 85,000-square-foot building, with a 200-seat recital hall, will be the home to the university's music, theatre and dance programs. Dr. Miller says, having this state-of-the-art facility will take TAMUCC's programs to the next level.

"It also gives incredible opportunities for all students to participate, listen to and enjoy the performances that come out of here, as well as our community." Dr. Miller said. "We want to be a cultural hub for the Coastal Bend, and this will just add to that."

The new Arts & Media building is expected to open by summer of 2026.

