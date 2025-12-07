Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Parts of the Lawrence Street T-Head temporarily close

Sections of the Lawrence Street T-Head will be closed starting Monday due to utility line work as part of the pier replacement project.

A section near Joe's Crab Shack will be closed for approximately two months while crews install utility lines. Another section at the opposite end of the T-Head is also closed.

Despite the closures, access to the T-Head remains open for visitors.

