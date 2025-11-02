Panjo’s Pizza Parlor brings cars and community together at annual car show

Engines revved, chrome gleamed, and pizza baked at Panjo’s Pizza Parlor this weekend as the local restaurant hosted its seventh annual Community Car Show.

More than 80 vehicles filled the parking lot, from vintage classics to modern muscle and custom street cars. Families and car enthusiasts gathered to admire the craftsmanship, enjoy fresh pizza, and browse local vendor booths throughout the day.

“We have one big award, that’s the Best of Show, the all-around best car,” said Panjo's General Manager, Katlyn Garrett. “We also do Best 40. We do this to not only bring car people, but to bring people out.”

Each car was judged on its make, model, interior and exterior details, and overall creativity. Winners took home trophies and bragging rights for their polished rides.

The event wasn’t just about cars, it was about community. Proceeds from the show will go toward local schools, organizations and churches in the Coastal Bend area.

Organizers said the growing turnout each year shows how much the event means to Corpus Christi residents. Panjo’s added they’re already preparing for an even bigger show next year.

