Over 250 water usage citations given out, here's how to avoid getting one yourself

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With over 250 water usage citations given out since January 1, here are some of the don'ts during Stage 3 and alternatives for those needing to use water.

Under the city’s Stage 3 Water Restrictions website is where neighbors living in Corpus Christi can find what they aren’t allowed to do, at least for now. That list includes things like no lawn watering, covering swimming pools when not in use and even limiting home car washing.

Corpus Christi resident Grace Ysasi loves gardening and gets her plants from Gill’s Garden Center. She said she’s read over the city’s website a couple of times and has even learned a thing or two from Gill’s when she goes to buy new plants.

“You can use your handheld water hose between six and ten in the mornings and after six in the evenings. You can also just do your plants or foundation on certain days,” Ysasi said.

Lately, Ysasi said her flower bed has been empty, and since she doesn’t want to get a citation, she found an alternative - saving rain water.

“We have three areas where water falls from the roof and we just save that water and use a small measuring cup and water plants. And it’s saving them and keeping them healthy,” Ysasi said.

She said she even notices that her plants look more nourished with her new way of doing things temporarily. And she isn’t the only one who’s trying to help others avoid a citation.

Eric Kuhn owns a pressure washing company, Xtreme Kleen. He said the restrictions aren’t affecting him yet because he’s an LLC business.

“Luckily, I’m able to tap into wells and fill up like that,” Kuhn said.

But at any moment, that could change.

“If we go into another stage of it, it is going to shut us down,” Kuhn said.

He brought his own tank of water to every job.

“So I’m not running up your water bill and you’re not getting the charge for extra water,” Kuhn said.

He brought enough water to wash two to three houses.

According to the city, more than 250 citations have been given out from January 1 til last week. Kuhn hopes he can help others avoid that same fate.

“Having this big tank like this makes me able to go around town, knock out as many jobs as possible and make my customers happy that I’m not using their water,” Kuhn said.

Both Ysasi and Kuhn said small changes can make a big difference looking at the grand scheme of things, because every drop counts.

For more on restrictions and information, click here.

