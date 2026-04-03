Two men hospitalized after shootout outside Whataburger on SPID near Nile early Friday morning

12:40 PM UPDATE:

According to a witness at the scene, two friends shot each other outside of the Whataburger on the 6800 block of South Padre Island Drive near Nile Drive.

When police arrived, they found one man with multiple gunshot wounds outside of the fast food joint. Then, they found the second man with a gunshot wound outside of the Red Roof Inn Hotel next door.

Both had non-life threatening injuries.

Corpus Christi Police are still investigating the incident.

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ORIGINAL:

Corpus Christi police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one male injured on the city's southside.

Police say two men shot each other on SPID near Nile early Friday morning

According to CCPD Public Information Officer Madeline Commons, officers responded to a shooting call at 5:27 a.m. on Friday on the 6000 block of South Padre Island Drive near Nile Drive.

One male was shot in the incident, though the extent of their injuries has not been released at this time.

Drew Bishop/ KRIS 6 News

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not yet released details about what led to the shooting or the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

This is a developing story. KRIS 6 News has a reporter en route to the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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