New helicopter monument dedicated at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park

City leaders gathered at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park Thursday morning to dedicate a new helicopter monument honoring veterans, especially those who served in Vietnam.

The centerpiece of the dedication is an Army Huey helicopter, the same type used during the Vietnam War. The aircraft now rests on a 15-foot-high steel pedestal, surrounded by a new path of concrete pavers.

Precinct One County Commissioner Mike Pusley, who was on the city council about four years ago when the project was first launched, spoke at the ceremony.

"And this is just one small part of that, but this park has now gone through a little transition. We have the plans in place to transition the rest of the park and make improvements to it. So when people drive by it now, they will absolutely understand that this is a veterans park, dedicated to the veterans who served our great country," Pusley said.

The monument represents the beginning of broader improvements planned for the park to better honor veterans' service and sacrifice.

