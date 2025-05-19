New Goodwill store opening in Corpus Christi with prizes for early shoppers

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A new Goodwill store is opening soon in Corpus Christi, offering clearance racks and giving back to the community.

The thrift store chain's brand new location is being built at 4222 South Staples Street with a grand opening scheduled for Thursday, June 5.

Goodwill Industries of South Texas says the celebration will include special prizes for the first 100 guests, including free coffee and entry into a Corpus Christi Hooks raffle.

Officials with the chain also say the store will offer a Jobs Connections Center with job support, resume assistance, and career counseling.

The grand opening festivities begin at 8:30 a.m. on June 5.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.