Neighbors raises funds, donate items to help houseless father and daughter

An outpouring of generosity has transformed the lives of a local father and his 8-year-old daughter, who just days ago were houseless and staying at the Salvation Army shelter.

The father, Paris Dupree, declined to speak with KRIS 6 News on camera because discussing his situation has been emotionally difficult. However, he spoke with Neighborhood News Reporter, Alexis Scott, off camera, sharing that the past several months have been some of the hardest he and his daughter, McKenzie, have ever faced.

On Tuesday, the two settled into a fully furnished apartment complete with beds, clothing, toys, and a stocked refrigerator. It's all thanks to neighbors across the Corpus Christi community who stepped up when the family needed it most.

A video captured during the surprise unveiling of their new apartment shows McKenzie running from room to room, thrilled by her new toys, clothes, and most of all, the simple comforts of home.

“A bathtub, a bathtub daddy!” she tells her dad, filled with excitement.

For the 8-year-old, having her own space means everything after months of sharing a shelter bed with her father.

This act of kindness began when Miranda McMahon, owner of The Lice Angels, met the Dupree family. She noticed McKenzie came in frequently after catching lice at the shelter. During their most recent visit, Paris revealed he had lost his job and was struggling to find a safe place for the two of them.

“He told me they were living at the Salvation Army,” McMahon told Scott in an interview. “I asked if he needed anything, and he said ‘no.’ He didn’t want help. But I couldn’t just stand by. He’s a single dad who still shows up every day for his daughter. I wanted to help.”

McMahon turned to social media, asking neighbors to support the family. Donations poured in. She also created a GoFundMe, raising more than $6,780 in just two weeks. Her clinic on South Alameda Street quickly filled with bags of clothing, toys, household essentials, hygiene products for the family.

“The community really showed out. We have jackets, shirts, pants, socks, blankets, outfits, toys, even an American Girl Doll for Kenzie,” Miranda added. “There were just so many things.”

Neighbor Lauren Carter saw Miranda's social media post and immediately felt compelled to join the effort.

“It broke my heart,” Carter said. “I wanted to make sure they could have a good Christmas and a chance to get back on their feet.”

Together, Carter and McMahon secured an apartment for the family. With help from the property manager, they were able to cover six months of rent, giving Paris time to regain stability.

When the father and daughter opened the door to their new home over the weekend, McKenzie paused in her brightly decorated room and asked, “Is this my new room?”

Paris stood in silence, amazed at the blessing.

Local businesses also stepped forward. After learning Paris did not have a bed, Mattress Firm contacted KRIS 6 News and donated a new bed and frame. On Tuesday, Scott and the Mattress Firm crew visited the family to deliver the bed and assemble it in their home.

And the support doesn’t end there. McMahon helped set up a job interview for Paris with a local restaurant, another important step towards long-term independence.

Paris told KRIS 6 News he is grateful and overwhelmed by the kindness of strangers, and he hopes to rebuild a stable life for himself and his daughter.

If you would like to support the Dupree family, you can contact Miranda McMahon. Paris is in need of men's clothes — shirts (size M,L), pants (32x30) , and jacket (L).

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe page.