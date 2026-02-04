Musical duo brings hope to hospitalized children through 14-year nonprofit mission

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For kids spending weeks, months or even years in a hospital, a moment of happiness can mean everything. One musical duo is making just that happen across the country.

Married couple Justin "Rooster" Graves and Michelle Graves have been bringing smiles to hospitalized children for 14 years through their nonprofit "I Am Courageous."

"So we started I Am Courageous in 2012.. so we are in our 14th year now," Justin Graves said.

The organization began with a personal connection to childhood illness.

"And we have a daughter who is now going to be 20.. and when she was 5 she had two friends who were diagnosed with cancer. And we wanted to help but we didn't know how to help but we knew music and we wrote this song.. and we shared it with them to encourage them and help them through their battle," Michelle Graves said.

That song became the foundation for their full-time mission of performing for young patients and their families in hospitals nationwide.

"Our whole purpose is to just encourage these kids and their families," Michelle Graves said.

The duo's performances bring joy to patients like Catalina, who received a special birthday performance during her hospital stay. Their music also extends to hospital staff, creating moments of relief during difficult shifts.

"And we saw how powerful music was.. especially in difficult situations and so that's how we got started," Justin Graves said.

Parents appreciate the emotional support the performances provide during challenging times.

"A little something to give him some encouragement. Feel a little better today. He just had a chemo treatment last night. He's had a rough morning. So anything they can do is a big help," said Bobby Galindo, whose child was receiving treatment.

The nonprofit operates on just $8 per child to continue their mission of bringing music and encouragement to hospitalized kids.

"It is the most humbling and amazing feeling that we get to do this for a living. That we get to go meet so many of these precious kids who are living out the message we share. That they are strong and courageous," Michelle Graves said.

Through music and meaning, "I Am Courageous" reminds kids they're stronger than the fight in front of them.

