Motorcyclist arrested for reckless driving for second time

A motorcyclist was arrested Tuesday night after police observed him traveling at dangerous speeds and making risky maneuvers on Ocean Drive.

Officers spotted the motorcycle traveling eastbound on the 4000 block of Ocean Drive at about 10:16 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9. According to police, the rider was traveling between 60-80 mph in a 45 mph zone while passing several vehicles and dangerously accelerating through the curves.

After conducting a traffic stop, officers arrested 27-year-old Joshua Martinez for reckless driving. But this wasn't Martinez' first time. Martinez had been arrested for arrested for reckless driving before.

He was transported to the City Detention Center for booking, and his motorcycle was impounded.