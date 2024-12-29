Motorcycle riders turn out to honor motorcyclist who died after crash on Saratoga Blvd.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Several members of the Corpus Christi motorcycle community paid tribute to Ulysses Herrera, the motorcyclist who died after a crash on Saratoga Boulevard Dec. 22.

Funeral services for Herrera were held Saturday morning at the Charlie Marshall Funeral home in Aransas Pass.

Around 8 a.m. Saturday, several members of the Corpus Christi motorcycle community gathered in front of One Shoreline Plaza on Ocean Drive before riding to Herrera's service in Aransas Pass.

Motorcyclist Joe Hebert organized Saturday's caravan in hopes of supporting those mourning the loss of the 24-year-old motorcyclist.

"You know to have support. You know to let people know that they're not alone going through what they're currently going through and that other people you know fought the battle too or are currently fighting the battle," Hebert said.

According to Corpus Christi Police, on Sunday, Dec. 22, Herrera collided with an SUV on the 2700 block of Saratoga Boulevard.

Investigators say Herrera was on his motorcycle heading westbound on Saratoga Boulevard and the driver of the SUV was driving eastbound on Saratoga and made a left turn, in front of Herrera's motorcyle. Herrera struck the SUV and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Herrera was then taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

