Looking to get married on a budget? Here's an affordable alternative tailored just for you

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What could be more romantic than getting married on Valentine's Day? If you're planning on tying the knot, one local business is offering an alternative so your wedding budget doesn't get tied in knots.

If you want to hold on to the wedding day memories but not the wedding day costs, Elegant Elopements offers cost cutting alternative.

Christina Martinez and her now husband AJ got engaged in 2022. Like many couples, they ran into a common problem right before their big day.

“He wanted a big wedding but I was like eh, I’ve been married previously. I’ve never had a big wedding and I don't want to spend a lot of money,” Martinez said.

So they thought maybe getting married through the Justice of the Peace would fit them best.

“I was not really looking forward to it,” Martinez said.

Then Christina suggested maybe doing something outdoors, but the South Texas weather was too much of a risk factor.

“It’s so humid in Corpus Christi,” Martinez said.

Christina and AJ needed to find a common ground.

“Right when he started looking, I saw that Elegant Elopements had made the Caller Times so I was like, oh my gosh this is perfect, this is going to work,” Martinez said.

They found their happily ever after with Elegant Elopements

“We know that weddings are really costly right now. We wanted people to have an alternative to getting married at a Judges office or a Justice of the Peace,” owner Claudia Villarreal said.

Elegant Elopements is a mother and daughter’s owned business that opened a few months ago. They've already officiated for about twenty couples. Villarreal’s mom Rosalva Guerra has a bit more experience than that.

“She actually has been performing weddings for over 15 years, she was a County Judge,” Villarreal said.

They offer four different package options for couples all less than $500.

“Right now, the average cost of a wedding is upwards of $20,000,” Martinez said.

Elegant Elopements offers a venue, officiating services, vows, a tradition, even a gift, but what Martinez said really stood out to her was how it felt tailored just for her.

“It just looks like it really was decorated just for you,” Martinez said.

Martinez said getting married through Elegant Elopements made her feel like she was living her little girl dream.

“I think that this is a budget friendly option and you still get all the things a girl wants. Everything will be taken care of and you don’t have to worry about anything except what you're going to wear,” Martinez said.

So for anyone looking to have a micro-wedding this season of love, know that an over-the-top wedding isn’t necessary to tie the knot. All that’s needed is an elegant elopement.

“Last minute we got you and months and months in advance we got you. Consider us as an alternative. We would love to be a part of your special day,” Villarreal said.

Elegant Elopements is located in downtown Corpus Christi at 711 N Carancahua St. Suite 1728 on the 17th floor.

