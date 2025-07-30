A 13-year-old boy who was hospitalized with pneumonia earlier this summer has turned his experience into an opportunity to help others by donating $500 to the hospital that treated him.

Life gave him lemons—he made lemonade and gave $500 to the hospital he stayed at

Luke Ortiz spent four days at Driscoll Children's Hospital in June after a case of the flu developed into pneumonia.

"It's hard to see your child slow down and dealing with a difficult health situation," Cindy Barrera, Luke's mom, said.

"Four days doesn't sound like a long time but it feels like an eternity for parents, seeing your child helpless," Barrera said.

While in the emergency room before being admitted, Luke decided he wanted to include the hospital in his Lemonade Day project, a program he's participated in since he was six years old.

"I hope I don't miss lemonade day," Luke told his mother, adding that "he wanted to make his donation to Driscoll."

Luke raised $500 through his lemonade stand, which he presented to Driscoll Children's Hospital on Tuesday. But his generosity didn't stop there.

Luke and his father made and distributed free lemonade to hospital staff during the check presentation. He collected about $85 in tips, which he also donated to the hospital.

"I brought 30 lemons and I wasn't expecting to sell out that fast," Luke said.

The 13-year-old made sure two special caregivers were invited to see him healthy again: his nurse and physician from his hospital stay.

"That's what it means to be a nurse is being able to help these kids get better and go back into the community and give back. It makes me emotional thinking that's the type of impact I've made on my patients," Jasmine Robledo, Luke's nurse, said.

"I think it's really impressive the fact that he raised 500 dollars, that's a significant contribution and his lemonade is really good so keep it up Luke, great job," Marshall Leland, Luke's physician, said.

Parents interested in helping their children participate in similar charitable activities can reach out to Lemonade Day Coastal Bend on Facebook. Lemonade day is on June 21 but the program continues on throughout the entire summer in 13 counties across the Coastal Bend.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

