KRIS 6 report puts the spotlight on a costly problem for the city

A contractor for AT&T drilled through a 12-inch water main while installing a utility pole at Robert and Alameda on July 2, prompting Corpus Christi's city manager to tell council members the city needs a better system to recover costs from contractors who cause damage.

The leak was not fixed until the following morning.

City Manager Peter Zanoni told council members at a workshop Wednesday that incidents like the water main break cost the city in lost water, repairs and overtime. He said the city currently does not have a good system to ensure it is reimbursed by contractors responsible for the damage.

"Our residents need to know that, that we're, that issues like the one that happened on Alameda and Robert are unacceptable and our rate payers should not be paying for those fixes. It needs to be the companies or their subcontractor that caused the damage. KRIS 6 did report on that but just to have it here so the council and the community knows that we're developing a better process to make sure we get those monies," Zanoni said.

Moving forward, the city will implement a monthly process to review what damage was caused by contractors, what the estimated repair costs are and when the city gets paid.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!