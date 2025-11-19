Hundreds line up for free tooth extractions at bay area dental clinic

The line outside Family Dentistry, located at 6500 South Padre Island Drive, on Wednesday stretched through the parking lot and down the sidewalk as neighbors waited hours for something many say they simply can’t afford —a visit to the dentist.

Dental care can be expensive, and not all health plans cover it. That’s why Dr. Baria Yassin, owner of Family Dentistry, has spent the last eight years offering free tooth extractions to anyone in the community who needs one.

“I live on Social Security, I can’t really afford the dentist,” patient, Ysidoro Saenz, said while waiting for his turn. “So that’s why I’m here to have a tooth pulled. I think it’s an absolute blessing to the community.”

A tooth extraction typically costs around $300 on the low end, leaving many residents without options when dental issues become urgent. On Wednesday, the need was clear. Office staff said this year’s turnout nearly doubled compared to previous events.

Some patients arrived as early as 6 a.m., while others told KRIS 6 News they slept in their cars overnight to secure a spot in line.

“I’ve been around since 6 a.m. I had teeth pain and I needed to see the dentist,” said patient, Kayamber Perez. “And it was free, and with us being minorities, we don’t get that a lot. We don’t get the education of ‘hey, this resource is available for y’all.’”

Many came prepared for a long wait, with chairs, blankets and even word search puzzles —hoping to get relief from ongoing tooth pain.

“I said I was bringing me a chair because I’m not about to stand for hours,” said patient, Gwendolyn Sparks. “A family member had problems with his tooth, and in the process, I was having trouble with my wisdom tooth and I’m going to see if I can get it pulled too.”

Dr. Yassin’s son, Dr. Rony Yassin, who also practices dentistry at the clinic, said the idea for the free extraction event was inspired by his grandmother, who dedicated her life to serving her community.

“We see a lot of need, and dental care is pretty expensive,” he said. “This is just a small way that we can kind of give back to the community.”

Family Dentistry hosts the free extraction event once a year, providing relief for residents who might otherwise go without care.

For those who missed this year’s opportunity, the clinic plans to continue the tradition next year.

