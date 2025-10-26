Herrman and Herrman hosts inaugural Trunk or Treat event

Halloween came a little early for some families in the Coastal Bend this weekend.

The Herrman and Herrman Law Firm hosted its inaugural Trunk or Treat event Sunday at its offices on Third Street; inviting the community out for some community fun.

The event featured a lively mix of costumes. From superheroes like the Incredible Hulk and Spiderman to witches, minions, and even a roaming dinosaur. The star of the show, though, was a giant balloon dog that turned plenty of heads and camera lenses.

Law firm organizers said they wanted to host the event as a way to give back to the community and create a safe, family-friendly space for children to celebrate the spooky season.

Judging by the turnout, the first-time event was a big success, and may just become a new Halloween tradition in Corpus Christi.

