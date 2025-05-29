Have a passion? TAMUCC has a camp for it. Summer camp registration still open for students

School is officially out for CCISD students on Thursday and that means summertime is finally in full swing! But that leaves parents with a new task: how do you keep your kids busy and engaged during the summer?

TAMUCC summer camp registration still open for all students of all interests

Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi (TAMUCC) is offering all different kinds of affordable summer camps designed to be fun, educational and engaging for students with all interests across the board.

There’s camps like theatre, nursing, engineering, cheer and dance, STEM, sports and music.

Director of Instrumental Ensembles at TAMUCC Dr.Brian Shelton is leading the music camp.

“The middle school kids will play in the middle school band, high school with high school,” Shelton said.

He said for the music camp specially, students need at least one year of music experience and are encouraged to bring their own instrument. Here’s what a day to day would look like:



Two rehearsals a day

MasterClass

Sectionals

Fun activities at the end of the day- pool night, camp olympics, movie night

Students at the camps have the option to stay in the residence halls and eat at the dining halls for the week to get a glimpse of the college experience.

“We want to give them a taste of independence for the week. They would do what a student at TAMUCC would normally do,” Shelton said.

Parents also have the option to drop off and pick up their students each day, as well.

Registration for the music camp is still open until Monday, June 2 because the camp will take place June 9-13. Registration for most camps are still open throughout the summer and most last about a week.

Students will be taught by TAMUCC faculty.

“We have a full staff that will be teaching our campers. Our cost for a camp commuter for a week is $350. For residents it’s $600 but that’s room and board and food,” Shelton said.

Although the camps are meant to be educational and help students grow professionally, they also help kids grow socially.

“We get students from all across the state of Texas and so our students in corpus get to meet students from all over the state and build these really strong friendships that last for years,” Shelton said.

Some camps are for those as young as elementary and as old as high school.

To check out the different camps and find out more information on costs and registration, click here.

