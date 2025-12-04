Harbor Playhouse to undergo major $4.9M renovation to preserve historic community theater

One of Texas’ oldest continually operating community theaters is set to receive a major transformation aimed at preserving its legacy and improving the experience for future generations.

The Harbor Playhouse, originally founded as the Corpus Christi Players in 1925, has been a bedrock of performing arts in South Texas for nearly a century. After several name changes, the venue made its official debut as the Harbor Playhouse in 1976, making the current building nearly 50 years old.

With age comes wear, and city officials say the facility is now in need of extensive rehabilitation. Jessica Hill, Marketing Specialist for the Harbor Playhouse, said the renovations are part of a city-led capital improvement project totaling more than $4.9 million.

“We always strive for the comfort of everyone, especially our patrons,” Hill said. “We realized we definitely need to make some changes to continue providing that high-quality experience.”

According to the city’s project plans, the renovation will include a wide range of exterior and interior upgrades. These enhancements include:



Building envelope and windstorm rehabilitation

ADA improvements to entrances, exits, and sidewalk ramps

Exterior structural repairs

Installation of a standalone HVAC chiller system

Life-safety upgrades throughout the facility

Parking lot reconstruction to improve safety and accessibility

New roof and repairs to the existing roof system

Reinforced concrete walls for better insulation

Currently, the theater relies on the Hilliard Center's central cooling plant for air conditioning. But that system is aging, and the theater’s connection to it poses increasing challenges. The project will decouple the Harbor Playhouse from the Hilliard Center system and install its own modern HVAC chiller.

Hill said that change alone will make a major difference.

“We’ve been sharing a chiller with the American Bank Center, formerly known as the Hilliard Center, for many years,” she said. “Having our own system will give us better climate control, especially during hot summer shows, and make the space much more comfortable for our patrons and actors.”

Built in 1976, the Harbor Playhouse seats approximately 454 people and includes a performance stage, rehearsal areas, dressing rooms, storage, a concession area, and a lobby. But decades of high salinity, humidity, and environmental exposure have caused structural corrosion, masonry deterioration, paint damage, and equipment failures.

Uncontrolled humidity has also created risks of mold, mildew, and wood warping, issues that threaten both the building and the safety of visitors.

A recent facility assessment for the Hilliard Center also recommended that multiple SEA District facilities, including the Harbor Playhouse, transition to independent HVAC systems. The change would ease strain on the convention center’s aging cooling system and help stabilize temperature control across all venues.

The city currently has to rent cooling equipment when the shared chiller system fails, leading to significant unplanned expenses. Officials said installing a dedicated HVAC system and modern building management controls will reduce inefficiencies and prevent future emergency rentals.

The final project cost is estimated at $4,939,275, funded through Type-B sales tax revenue.

Hill said the upgrades will protect the building’s cultural and historical significance while ensuring a better experience for audiences.

“These improvements are going to make a huge impact on everyone’s experience when they step into our building,” Hill added.

The project is currently in the design phase, with construction expected to begin next summer.

