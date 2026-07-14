Harbor Playhouse gets a new lease agreement with the city

The Corpus Christi City Council approved an ordinance authorizing a 10-year lease between the city and Harbor Playhouse, a key part of the city's SEA District.

SEA stands for Science, Arts and Entertainment. Harbor Playhouse is a city-owned facility and plays a significant role in the entertainment component of the district.

Founded in 1925, the theater was originally called Corpus Christi Little Theater. The non-profit community theater provides arts, educational and cultural programming.

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