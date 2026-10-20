Grow Local Farmers' Market hosts free fall festival with veggie vouchers for kids in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Grow Local Farmers' Market is hosting a free fall festival on Wednesday at the Art Center on Corpus Christi on North Shoreline Boulevard.

The first 100 kids will receive a free $5 veggie voucher to spend on any fresh vegetables, fruits or eggs.

Families who receive SNAP benefits can double their benefits by up to $30.

There will be plenty of free family activities inside the Art Center gallery.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

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