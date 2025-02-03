A friendly rivalry: Navy flag raised over Corpus Christi Army Depot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The United States Armed Forces takes pride in working together. But there is one time each year when allies turn to rivals — the Army-Navy football game.

The game has high stakes here in Corpus Christi. The winner of the game gets to hang its flag at the loser's outpost.

In the most recent game in 2024, Navy was victorious, so the Midshipmen flag was raised above the Corpus Christi Army Depot on Monday, Feb. 3.

"Any time you have to raise a Navy flag over an Army installation there's pain that comes with that," Army Colonel Kevin Consedine said. "But it's a friendly rivalry for one game a year."

In 2023, Army won the game, which meant they flew their flag above the U.S.S. Lexington.

"It's obviously a lot more fun to raise the Navy flag here [Army Depot] than it is raising the Army Flag at the U.S.S. Lexington," Steve Banta, Executive Director for the Lexington Museum by the Bay said.

The flag will fly at the Depot for 24 hours to honor the tradition.

"It's really one team. This is an example of the local military and the local community working together," Banta said. That's because the Lexington is a part of the community."

"But go Navy, beat Army."