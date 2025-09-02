Fire at Herrman and Herrman law firm under investigation

The Corpus Christi Fire Department is looking into a fire that erupted at the Herrman and Herrman Law firm Monday night.

The fire broke out after 9:30 p.m. at the office located on the 1200 block of Third Street.

Herrman and Herrman Law Firm fire

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

KRIS 6 News spoke with Joan Siopes, the Marketing Director with the Herrman and Herrmann Law firm. Siopes said the building's interior is a total loss and will have to be gutted and rebuilt. She also said the water damage throughout the building is extensive.

Fortunately, no files were lost since the firm's marketing department primarily used the building where the fire broke out.

Siopes believes an electrical issue caused the fire.

Meanwhile, Assistant Chief Tony Perez with the Corpus Christi Fire Department said two investigators have been assigned to the case.

