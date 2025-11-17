Families line up to receive turkey voucher during annual Thomas J. Henry Thanksgiving giveaway

With Thanksgiving just days away, and thousands of Texans feeling economic strain, attorney and philanthropist, Thomas J. Henry is hosting his annual Turkey Giveaway event. This year, he and his team have expanded to help more than 6,000 families to help meet a growing need following a government shutdown.

Henry's team will be distributing turkey vouchers all week at the new Thomas J. Henry Center for Philanthropy, located at 1102 Ocean Drive. The five-day event began on Sunday with thousands of cars lining the street. The event lasts until Thursday, November 20 and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, or until that day’s supply of vouchers runs out.

No registration is required; the vouchers are handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Many families who showed up Sunday expressed gratitude for the help as grocery prices rise and holiday budgets tighten.

“It helps out people that need it and helps out people that can’t afford it,” said A.B. Trevino, who received a voucher with his family.

“I came with my mother and my sister, recipient Raylynn Mendez, said. "I'm very grateful because you know how things have been going on and we’re very grateful for TJH."

In a press release sent to our KRIS 6 newsroom, Henry said the goal is to ensure families can still enjoy a traditional holiday meal, despite the strain of the SNAP interruption.

“Thanksgiving is a time to come together and share gratitude, and we hope this small gesture helps make the holiday season a little brighter for local families,” Henry said.

The vouchers can be redeemed only at the H-E-B located at 3033 S. Port Ave. between November 16-30.

