FAFSA stressing you out? TAMUCC is stepping in to help with free workshops

It’s that time of year again when high school seniors are filling out FAFSA applications for college. It can be exciting, but come with some stress along the way. That’s why financial aid experts at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (TAMUCC) are hosting a series of free FAFSA workshops to reduce the stress and make sure students and their parents get everything submitted properly.

TAMUCC

“They’re anxious, they are worried, they are stressed.”

Those are feelings Cecilia De La Garza, Associate Director of Financial Aid at TAMUCC, said she hears time and time again when it comes to filling out FAFSA applications.

She’s been with the department for 22 years and said helping students is rewarding.

“Once you make that connection with the student and the parent you build that relationship, and they feel comfortable and confident. That’s what we are here for,” De La Garza said.

FAFSA stressing you out? TAMUCC is stepping in to help and knock it out with free workshops

Last year, FAFSA went through some changes to simplify the process and reduce the amount of questions for students and parents. But De La Garza said this year, so far it has been smooth.

“What are we hearing now? The application is able to be completed in 15 or 20 minutes,” De La Garza said.

Although the process is a bit different now, it still comes with the same questions from those applying year after year.

“The most common question is how much do I qualify for or how do I know how much I qualify for,” De La Garza said.

That’s why De La Garza and other experts are stepping in to help.

They’ll be hosting a series of free FAFSA workshops for neighbors across the Coastal Bend. The first will be on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Antonio E Garcia Arts and Education Center.

There will also be a second one on Feb. 11 for those in the area. They will also be out in Flour Bluff at the Coastal Bend Business Innovative Center on Feb. 4 and Feb. 20 from six to eight p.m. There will be about five or six experts who will help one on one.

“We will sit with each student and parent and verify that the submit has gone through so they will be ready to receive those financial aid offers from the different colleges,” De La Garza said.

Even if the student isn’t applying to TAMUCC, De La Garza recommends getting the application done sooner rather than later.

“Our funding is based off first come first serve basis.”

Students and parents who attend can expect not only help with submitting their FAFSA application, but financial literacy tips like what it means to take out student loans and the requirements and responsibilities that come with it. All they ask is for attendees to knock out one step at home.

“Set up your user ID and password ahead of time before you get to us because it takes a while,” De La Garza said.

For the first workshop, although the Garcia Center has computers there is limited space. It is highly encouraged to bring personal laptops as well as parents and/or students 2023 tax returns.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.