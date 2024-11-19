Everhart Road construction enters new phase

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Everhart Road Project will make a few changes starting on Tuesday. What the city is calling Phase 2A of the project will change traffic patterns from Jacquelyn Drive to South Staples Street.

City of Corpus Christi

The northbound lanes will be closed from South Staples Street to South Alameda Street. Traffic will be redirected to the southbound lanes, allowing two-way single-lane traffic. Two-way traffic will switch back to the northbound lanes from South Staples Street to McArdle Road. Additionally, the northbound lanes of South Staples Street will be closed on either side of Everhart Road.

Left turns will be prohibited in all directions at the intersection of Everhart Road and South Staples Street.

City of Corpus Christi

For more information about the entire Everhart Road project, click here.

