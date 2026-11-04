District 2 Corpus Christi City Council race heads to Dec. 12 runoff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The race for Corpus Christi City Council District 2 is headed to overtime.

Unofficial results show Laura Flores Commons and Selena Guerra advancing to a runoff on Dec. 12.

Both candidates now have more than a month of campaigning ahead of them.

“For me it’s just finishing strong and just redoing the game plan that we have been doing for the last 10, 11 months and just leaving no stone unturned and, and just you know just trying to excel at every aspect of the campaign as possible,” Commons said.

“I am feeling very excited. Very excited, very anxious, very ready to move forward,” Guerra said.

The runoff also presents voters with a choice on the proposed Inner Harbor desalination plant. In a Corpus Christi Caller-Times candidate questionnaire, Commons said she supports moving the project forward. Guerra said she supports desalination as part of a diversified water strategy, but not the Inner Harbor project.

Commons is a Realtor, and Guerra works in healthcare management.

The winner will take the seat held by Councilwoman Sylvia Campos, who did not seek reelection.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!