Deadline approaches for bids to demolish historic old county courthouse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx —

The deadline to submit a bid for asbestos abatement and demolition of the old Nueces County Courthouse is Thursday at 3 p.m.

The 1914 courthouse building has been sitting vacant since 1977.

Earlier this month, the Texas Historical Commission signed off on releasing a deed restriction that had blocked anyone from demolishing the structure.

In return, the county agreed to meet mitigation conditions, which include producing and publishing a book documenting the courthouse's history in partnership with entities like Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

The county also agreed to salvage pieces of the stairwell and jail doors, which will be displayed at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin.

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