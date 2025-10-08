Crumbl Cookie coming to The Shops at La Palmera

The bakery that is best known for its creative cookie combinations and its weekly secret menu is coming to Corpus Christi.

According to a state online database, Crumbl Cookie is planning to open its first Corpus Christi-based bakery at the Shops at La Palmera on the 4900 block of South Staples, between European Wax Center and the DXL store.

Construction for the new bakery is expected to begin on Oct. 15 and wrap up by Jan. 15, 2026.

The bakery is renowned for its distinctive creations, including the brookie cookie, raspberry butter cake cookie, and churro cookie.

Crumbl Cookie

The national chain has nearly 50 locations across the state. The closest are in San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley.

KRIS 6 News reached out to Crumbl Cookie for details on a scheduled opening date and possible hiring opportunities, but the company has yet to respond.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!