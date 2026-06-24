Countdown begins for the Mayor’s Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration

Corpus Christi will host a full day of events along the bayfront on July 4th, capping the celebration with the Big Bang fireworks show.

The festivities will include a food festival at Water's Edge Park, with the fireworks show serving as the grand finale. The Big Bang fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m.

This year's celebration carries extra significance as the nation marks its 250th birthday.

The event is free, but heavy traffic is expected. Organizers encourage attendees to arrive early.

The RTA will operate a free shuttle service to all of the events along the city's fireworks.

Police will have extra patrols along the bayfront and downtown.

Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Valdez of the Corpus Christi Fire Department urged residents to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

"I would ask the community to enjoy the fireworks that are being provided. Get your family, come in, sit down, grab something to eat and enjoy the fireworks versus, uh, you know, taking the risk of doing them at home and possibly causing injury or property damage," Valdez said.

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