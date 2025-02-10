Many agree that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but high prices might cause neighbors to lose their appetite. Inflation continues to be felt nationally, but it’s started hitting closer to home with the rising cost of eggs.

Santa Rosa is one local taqueria that shared how they have been feeling the effects of the rising expense of one of the most famous breakfast items.

“It’s hard not to notice. It’s been really difficult,” manager Jorge Delgado said.

Mary Meza is a regular at Santa Rosa. She said she’s been going ever since they opened in 2009. She said there are two reasons that bring her back again and again.

Corpus Christi taqueria combatting "egg"spensive prices

“The service is good and their prices are economical, they are pretty good. They stay more or less equal to when I first came,” Meza said.

But with the rising cost of eggs, restaurants like Santa Rosa have to find a way to offset the extra cost.

“Those prices have actually tripled,” Delgado said.

One change starts with their menu.

"The specials, yes. We’ve always had those daily specials for breakfast, we took them off our menu three days ago, that’s the only thing. We do still have the products just at regular price,” Delgado said.

Delgado said they cannot continue with their usual egg breakfast specials until the market stabilizes again.

They’ve substituted their egg specials for different items that don’t require the expensive product.

“Some people think, oh, it’s just an egg. But it is actually not just an egg because everything that contains eggs goes up,” Delgado said.

He said what they pay for bread and potato salad also increases, adding that 90 percent of their breakfast items require eggs.

Delgado said they haven’t raised menu prices yet, but it is something they will have to consider if prices continue to rise.

“Hopefully, it’s not the case that our customers will stop coming because it’s nationwide. It’s not like oh this place is doing it, let’s go to the other place. Well the other place is probably going to be doing it," Delgado said.

"There's no way around this matter. If prices go up on one side, prices have to go up on the other side as well. It’s just a chain reaction. We will try our best to avoid that as much as possible, though,” Delgado added.

But it’s a change that customers like Meza said they would understand.

“I know they have to survive these prices and I know they will and if they have to bend it a little bit, that’s just fine with me, that doesn’t matter, it’s okay,” Meza said.

Santa Rosa is located at 2722 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 and is open frpm six to 10 pm Monday through Saturday.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.