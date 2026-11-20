CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A local dental office is preparing to give back to the community with its ninth annual Free Extraction Day on Saturday.

Yassin Family Dentistry will provide free dental extractions to people who may not be able to afford the care. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon, but the offer is limited to the first 50 patients on a first-come, first-served basis.

Dr. Baria Yassin says everyone deserves access to dental care, regardless of their financial situation.

The office is located at 6500 block South Padre Island Drive, between Nile Drive and Airline Road.

Family Dentistry

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