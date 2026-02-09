Corpus Christi City Council is expected to approve a nearly $16 million contract with Bay Ltd for the reconstruction of Alameda Street from Airline Road to Everhart.

The vote will take place on Tuesday afternoon.

Corpus Christi council to vote on $16 million Alameda Street reconstruction project

If passed, drivers should expect slowdowns near the H-E-B at Alameda and Robert Drive, and Windsor Park Elementary may see impacts when work begins next month.

The project will bring new pavement, sidewalks, drainage improvements, and ADA upgrades. The work is expected to wrap up by March of 2028.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!