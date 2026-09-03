Cole Park crackdown: Corpus Christi police arrest 5, cite 11 after fight videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx —

Corpus Christi police are cracking down on crime at Cole Park after videos of people fighting there circulated online.

Community members sent those fight videos to the police department, prompting officers to conduct a major operation at the downtown park over the weekend. Officers stopped and talked to more than 100 people.

Police arrested five people between Friday night and early Sunday morning. Those arrests were for outstanding warrants, drug possession, and public intoxication. Officers also handed out 11 citations.

CCPD Deputy Chief of Operations Donald Moore said his officers are ready to crack down on any violence at the city's largest park.

"For whatever reason, some of these individuals want to mimic ridiculous behavior that they see online or elsewhere. And so when they do that, they're breaking the law. We're gonna find them and you know, my gang unit and my violent crimes unit are experts at tracking these people down when they commit these crimes and taking care of the issue, and they will, they'll continue to do that," Moore said.

Moore said officers will continue to monitor videos posted on social media of people fighting in public and will continue to arrest people engaging in fights in public places.

"If you're gonna engage in this type of behavior, we're gonna continue to come after you and it may not be that exact week and we may not find you, but we will review video. We will track you down again my gang unit and violent crimes unit are experts at going through social media and identifying people, getting the warrants that are necessary to put them in jail," Moore said.

Moore said they will have officers work overtime if they continue to see problems at Cole Park.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!