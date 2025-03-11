City of Corpus Christi giving out reclaimed water for neighbors to use under stage three restrictions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — With spring time around the corner, some neighbors are ready to spruce up their lawn. But under stage three water restrictions, watering your grass as well as washing your car is prohibited.

Because of those ongoing stage three water restrictions, the city of Corpus Christi has found a way to help neighbors who wish to use water for irrigation purposes with their Reclaimed Water Use Distribution Service.

However, over the past few days, there has been some confusion on what residents need to bring with them in order to get the water. So let’s clear the air.

First, the city is using reclaimed water as an alternative to city water.

“Reclaimed water is actually wastewater that’s been treated to a grade that can be used,” De Leon said.

The water has been disinfected and tested, so it’s safe for the public.

But it’s not for human consumption. It’s only for irrigation purposes.

“I’m using it on my lawn. It really helps out, and it’s making my yard green,” De Leon said.

To get the water, you’ll need to apply by clicking here.

There are three important requirements you must meet in order to get the water.



The container must be secured The container must be sealed The container must be labeled with a sign that says “Non-Potable Water”

The container brought should be a tote. De Leon said they can be found online on Facebook Marketplace as well as other company websites. The tote should also have a valve/ adapter. Those can be found on Amazon.

The “Non-Potable Water” sign should be placed on the side with the valve. This will meet TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) requirements.

Filled up, the container is enough to water a small yard. It’s about 275 gallons, but the city has enough reclaimed water to give out 20,000 gallons of water per day.

“It’ll weigh over a ton. So you need a vehicle that can carry that kind of weight. And you want to drive nice and slow,” De Leon said.

After you apply, wait about a week for your approval. Once you’re approved, head to the Oso Water Reclamation Plant located at 501 Nile Drive.

You can pick up your water from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

It should take about three minutes to fill up the tank. And after you apply, you don’t need to re-apply. You can keep coming back again and again for as much water as you need. Just make sure to bring the application approval paper with you. It’ll show staff everything they need to know before they can give out the water.

