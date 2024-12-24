CCPD and neighbors work together to deliver food and toys to needy families

On the morning of Christmas Eve, Corpus Christi Police officers and volunteers gathered at Windsor Park Elementary to pack up toys and food for one reason: to help the less fortunate during their 48th Christmas Angel event.

"We're just helping families out that are in need," volunteer Kent Nielsen said. “Oh man, it’s the best time of the year.”

12 teams went around different parts of the city with lists of families that they’d gathered throughout the year to deliver four boxes to them.

About 120 families will be receiving these gifts. Not only are the families thankful, but so are the neighbors who have participated.

“It’s a lot of appreciation in a lot of our volunteers," CCPD Senior Officer Jody Fedler said. "We have teenage students, and we have younger children who are helping spread the holiday cheer."

For some returning volunteers, the experience has them doing more to help as many people as they can.

“We really touch a lot of people’s hearts, but they don’t know how much they are touching their hearts," Nielsen said.

Because, as Santa says, giving is the best gift.

“It makes them so much more appreciative of what they have," Claus said. "That may be the most important part of the whole thing."

