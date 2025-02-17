CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Attention all book lovers! Want to spice up your collection and get the inside scoop on some of your favorite books? Look no further because the 2025 Teen Bookfest by the Bay is back on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the American Bank Center.

Calling all bookworms! Teen Bookfest by the Bay returns this weekend

“This year we have Diana Lopez, she’s from Corpus. One of our faithful returnees is Manuel Ruiz and he is from Robstown,” President of Teen Bookfest by the Bay Analisa Lawhon said.

The city’s Bookfest started in 2014 after now-retired librarian Analisa Lawhon and others took some students to Austin for a field trip.

“On the way back I said we should have this in Corpus Christi. We’re librarians, surely we can do this,” Lawhon said.

Lawson and other librarians got to work. The first Bookfest took a while to get started, but now, Lawhon said it takes about a year's worth of planning for one.

“There is a lot of planning. We take one month off during the summer but at that point we’re reading,” Lawhon said.

Here’s how it works. The event is made possible through grants and donations. It starts with a call to authors.

“We have 24 authors coming and we have grouped them based on their genre. So we have horror, romance… They send us their books and we read them. Anytime during the day there will be at least three panels going on of the authors,” Lawhon said.

Teen Bookfest by the Bay is targeted towards teens 13-19 years old who either have an interest in the literacy scene or who just want to test out the waters.

“There are kids out there that like to write or love to read or maybe love to draw and this is their chance to talk to actual authors, hear their experience. A lot of these authors have full-time jobs. Writing is not their full-time job. They get to hear their process,” Lawhon said.

And there’s something there for everyone.

“We have a writers workshop, an illustrators workshop, manga activities going on, we have vendors,” Lawhon said.

Teens are encouraged to bring an old book to swap out and trade for someone else’s, keeping the love of reading alive and well in Corpus Christi.

The Teen Bookfest by the Bay will be on Saturday, Feb 22 at the American Bank Center. Doors will open at 9 a.m. and the event starts at 10 a.m. .

Teen Bookfest by the Bay is always looking for sponsors and donors to help keep the event going year after year. For those interested in helping out or looking for more information visit https://teensread.org.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.