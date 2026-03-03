C.C. police shut down some entrances to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital after decontamination incident

A patient walked into Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital asking to be decontaminated, prompting Corpus Christi police to shut down some of the entrances of Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital near Ocean Drive and Morgan Boulevard.

Corpus Christi Police Senior Officer Tony Contreras confirmed an incident is active at Spohn Shoreline Hospital.

"There's an incident working at Spohn Shoreline Hospital. Someone came in and needed to be decontaminated. CCPD is doing traffic control. The city has blocked off the hospital exit where the patient came in," Contreras said.

Corpus Christi Fire Department spokesperson Tony Perez confirmed a patient was transported to Spohn Shoreline Hospital but said additional details were limited.

"We did transport a patient to Spohn Shoreline. I don't have a time or location where the patient was picked up," Perez said.

There is a hazardous materials response on-site.

Joe Escobedo, KRIS 6 News Corpus Christi Police are blocking the Morgan Boulevard entrance to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital.

This is a developing story. We will bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

