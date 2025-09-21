Bonsai on the Bay Conference brings art of miniature trees to Corpus Christi

Bonsai enthusiasts from across Texas gathered in Corpus Christi over the weekend for the Bonsai on the Bay Conference, a four-day celebration of the living art form.

The annual event, which rotates among cities across Texas and returns to Corpus Christi once every seven years, featured hundreds of bonsai trees on display. Guests had the chance to explore a variety of species, learn about their origins and watch demonstrations from national experts.

Workshops covered topics such as tree styling, pruning, wiring and long-term care, offering something for both beginners and advanced growers.

“I first had a little bonsai that we bought from Home Depot. We kept it alive in the house for a few years,” Jorge Mendizabal, who attends the conference annually, said. “From then on, I decided this is what I want to do for a hobby. We get to see some wonderful artists and we learn a lot.”

Organizers said the conference continues to attract people who have studied bonsai for years, as well as newcomers who are curious about the practice. Attendees traveled from across Texas to connect with others who share their interest in cultivating trees in miniature.

"It's peaceful and it helps me to be distracted from the worries of every day life," Mendizabal added. "And we get to share about what we do to others."

Sunday marked the final day of the event, which included lectures, exhibits and vendor booths.

